× Profitability Chart Help

What is this? The profitability chart can help you visualize your long term mining projections. The chart can operate in one of three views: Total Profits The Total Profits view predicts what your overall profitability will be in the future. This is calculated by taking your current profits and adding them to each following months profits while factoring in the changing difficulty (diff change), the diff change factor can be disabled. This view assumes the price of the coin will stay the same. If you wish to account for a changing price (ie if you think the price will rise in the future), switch to the "Coins Generated" view. Coins Generated This view looks at the number of coins you can expect to generate in the future. This view does not account for any expenses, it simply predicts how many coins you will generate with your given hashrate and the diff change value. A high diff change will cause you to generate fewer coins in the future. Total Costs This view sums your power and recurring costs. It can be used to predict the total cost to operate your mine over a given period of time.