What is this?Selling Profile tells the calculator how to use the Price Change value. Price Change must be set to something other than 0 to have any effect on the profitability projections. Selling Profile has 4 different options:
Sell Coins MonthlyProfitability is calculated as if you were to sell all of your mined coins at the end of each month. Your profits will equal (money earned from selling) - (total expenses + hardware costs)
Sell to Cover ExpensesOnly sell enough crypto to cover your monthly expenses. (electricity, rent, etc.) Your profits will equal (unsold crypto * predicted price) - (hardware costs)
Sell a Portion MonthlySelecting this option will show the Sell Monthly field below, this is where you input what portion of crypto you would like to sell each month. For example, if you plan to sell 25% of your new crypto, enter 25 into the Sell Monthly field. Your profits will equal (money earned from selling) + (unsold crypto * predicted price) - (total expenses + hardware costs)
Never Sell CoinsSelect this option if you plan on holding all of your crypto. Your profits will equal (all crypto mined * predicted price) - (total expenses + hardware costs)